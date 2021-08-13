Support Local Businesses
Bowling Green day care disagrees with masking young toddlers, cites challenges

Day care workers cite challenges with keeping masks on young toddlers.
Day care workers cite challenges with keeping masks on young toddlers.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green day care is expressing concerns regarding the mask mandate that now applies to young toddlers.

“It’s definitely been just absolute chaos,” said Creative Learning, Inc. Owner, Madeline Carter.

Anyone working in childcare or education will say the last year and a half has been this-- chaos.

“Before the pandemic hit, enrollment was a staffing was solid,” expressed Carter.

Bowling Green Daycare Creative Learning currently has 85 children enrolled at its facility. They say this week’s mask executive order that includes children ages two and up, caught them off guard.

“We had parents reaching out saying our child has never worn a mask before. We don’t even own masks that will fit their face. We had parents rushing out to retail stores trying to find masks and everywhere was sold out,” said Carter.

Meanwhile, Carter is citing challenges with keeping masks on children this young.

“We stay in communication with other centers and two other centers experienced that the first day of masking where a child vomited and then gagged on their own vomit. And what we’ve experienced is like she was saying just snotty noses,” explained Carter.

“It causes some issues with communication too because you can’t understand what they’re saying,” said Chasity Hammer, Director of Creative Learning, Inc.

The facility has had only had one child test positive throughout the entire pandemic. They explained that they dropped their masks several months ago after the first executive order was lifted.

“Many of our staff received a vaccination,” explained Carter.

The owner and director are suggesting different solutions instead of masking young toddlers.

“We could keep the same groups together all day long, no combining of classrooms,” explained Carter. “And then we also can just increase like ventilation.”

That executive order does expire on September 8, but the governor could renew it at that time.

According to Hammer, the pre-school children are better at keeping on their masks during the day.

“Our preschool hasn’t had as much trouble with it because they’re a little older,” explained Hammer.

The day care is currently closed after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. They plan to re-open on August 23.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

