CDC: 1M in US got extra coronavirus shots before authorization

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials have acknowledged more than 1 million Americans got extra coronavirus vaccine doses before it was authorized for people with weakened immune systems.

About 1.1 million people who received the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines got at least one additional dose on their own.

About 90,000 people who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine received at least one more, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

It’s not known how many of the people who got extra doses are immune-compromised.

The Food and Drug Administration this week authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

