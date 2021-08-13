CDC, doctors urge pregnant women to get vaccinated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a new message this week urging pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It comes as new data shows the vaccine is safe for expectant mothers and their babies.

Hospitals across the country are reporting an increasing number of expectant mothers with COVID. Dr. Edward Miller from UofL Health said three pregnant women were in the ICU there this week.

“Pregnancy is considered a high-risk condition with COVID-19, which means you’re not more likely to get it, but if you do get it, you’re more likely to have severe COVID,” he said.

According to the CDC, only 23% of pregnant women have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Sarah Ramage was vaccinated during her first trimester. She’s currently 33 weeks pregnant.

“Whenever you a make a medical decision when you’re pregnant, there’s always a sense of hesitation,” she said.

Ramage said the advice came from her doctor, someone she trusts with all other health issues.

“You take your vitamins, you eat the right types of food, you stay away from alcohol, you don’t smoke,” Ramage said. “You do all these things throughout your pregnancy to make sure you have the best possible outcome and I felt like getting the vaccination was one of the life choices that you make.”

Miller said since the vaccine has been out, data shows there are no pregnancy complications that can be traced back to the vaccine, like miscarriage or birth defects. He said problems start when a pregnant woman gets COVID-19, which can affect the baby.

“The mom must be oxygenated and have oxygen for her baby to have oxygen,” Miller said. “So, if mom has low levels of oxygen, the baby has low levels of oxygen. As the mom gets sicker and her blood pressure goes down, the baby’s blood pressure goes down.”

Studies also found that vaccinated women can pass antibodies to their babies.

