FORECAST: A slightly cooler and less humid weekend

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered thunderstorms - best severe chances south & east of Louisville
  • Back into the 80s for the weekend
  • Sunday morning rain chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storms mainly southeast of Louisville early this evening could be strong, but we’ll see them fade away for the most part overnight as lows drop into the lower 70s in the city.

Saturday is a partly sunny one with a small downpour chance mainly south of Louisville. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon.

Most of Saturday night looks dry, but there will be an increasing shower and downpour chance early Sunday morning as a disturbance moves in from the south. Lows will be in the 60s by Sunday morning.

After the scattered downpour chance Sunday morning we’ll watch for a few more isolated showers and storms mainly south of Louisville Sunday afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 80s on Sunday.

Unsettled weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms will appear in the extended forecast many days next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

