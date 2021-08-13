Support Local Businesses
Furniture donated to furnish homes of refugees

On Aug. 13, representatives from Kentucky Refugee Ministries picked up a large donation of furniture items from SOS. The furniture will go to the homes of refugees who not call Louisville home.(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some supplies are now in the homes of refugees who now call Louisville home.

Representatives from Kentucky Refugee Ministries picked up a large donation of furniture items from SOS this morning. The organization typically collects and redistributes surplus medical supplies around the worls, but SOS also receives furniture that can’t be shipped overseas.

They’ve decided to donate those items to help furnish refugee apartments in Louisville.

“We get presented with logistical challenges like this,” said Portia Watson, SOS local health program manager. “You know we get items that are like you know this is not necessarily medical who might need this in the community.”

Kentucky Refugee Ministries and SOS are both located in Louisville. If you’d like to help in either of their work both organizations can both be found online.

