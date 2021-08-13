I-264 crash near Brownsboro Road exit causes backups in both directions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-car crash on the Watterson Expressway has caused a backup in both directions near Exit 22 to Brownsboro Road.

According to a Metrosafe spokesperson, several people were injured in the crash, which happened around 4:30 p.m.

Several eastbound lanes on Interstate 264 is shut down until the scene is cleared and traffic can flow.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

