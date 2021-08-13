James Sexton: Longtime educator killed in boating accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A boating accident on Lake Cumberland has claimed the life of a man who was a long time public school educator in Louisville and Southern Indiana.

James A. Sexton, Jr., 78, of Louisville, died Aug. 10 at Wayne County Hospital in Monticello.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife says Sexton was a passenger on a pontoon boat being docked at Conley Bottom Marina. Sexton was knocked into the water when the boat struck the dock. He was injured by the boat’s propeller.

During his career, Sexton was principal at Eastern High School. Following his retirement from JCPS, Sexton became principal at Jeffersonville High School in the Greater Clark County Schools.

Sexton’s death remains under investigation.

