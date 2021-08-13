Support Local Businesses
James Sexton: Longtime educator killed in boating accident

James A. Sexton, Jr., 78, of Louisville, died Aug. 10, 2021 in boating accident on Lake...
James A. Sexton, Jr., 78, of Louisville, died Aug. 10, 2021 in boating accident on Lake Cumberland. Sexton was the former longtime principal at Eastern High School and later served as principal of Jeffersonville High School.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A boating accident on Lake Cumberland has claimed the life of a man who was a long time public school educator in Louisville and Southern Indiana.

James A. Sexton, Jr., 78, of Louisville, died Aug. 10 at Wayne County Hospital in Monticello.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife says Sexton was a passenger on a pontoon boat being docked at Conley Bottom Marina. Sexton was knocked into the water when the boat struck the dock. He was injured by the boat’s propeller.

During his career, Sexton was principal at Eastern High School. Following his retirement from JCPS, Sexton became principal at Jeffersonville High School in the Greater Clark County Schools.

Sexton’s death remains under investigation.

