Longtime friend remembers Louisville-area educator killed in boating accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Condolences are pouring in for a longtime Louisville and Southern Indiana educator killed in a boating accident.

James A. Sexton, Jr., 78, of Louisville, died Aug. 10 at Wayne County Hospital in Monticello.

A Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson said Sexton was a passenger on a pontoon boat being docked at Conley Bottom Marina. Sexton was knocked into the water when the boat struck the dock and hit by the boat’s propeller.

During his career, Sexton was the principal of Eastern High School. Following his retirement from JCPS, Sexton became the principal of Jeffersonville High School in the Greater Clark County Schools.

While at Jeffersonville High School, Sexton met and became good friends with Bob Redman, who was then working at the head football coach.

Sexton coupled a strong work ethic with a special ability to relate to the students, making him a good principal, Redman told WAVE 3 News.

”I’ve been with some great ones, all the people I have worked with, I have enjoyed all of them,” Redman said. “They’re all different, whatever. But in the one year that I spent [working] with Jim, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone work any harder than Jim Sexton and I’m proud to have known him and certainly benefited from the experience.”

Redman said the two talked a few days before Sexton died.

Days later, the news of Sexton’s death still hurts.

”It’s shocking,” Redman said. “It’s tragic. It takes you aback. It makes you think a little bit about your own life and the people around you and it’s just a tragic thing. Nobody was expecting it. Jim was as full of life as anybody that I know. He was on the go constantly, and I just have a tremendous amount of respect for what I got to see and the time I was able to be involved with him.”

Sexton’s death remains under investigation.

