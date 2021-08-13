Louisville’s popular Tour of Remodeled Homes is back in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pandemic has led to many big Louisville events being canceled in 2020. But as vaccinations began this year, so did the plans for this year’s Tour of Remodeled Homes.

Contractors say the return of the event may be extra helpful to folks who have found themselves primarily working from home.

Working from home for some meant long overdue home improvement projects were finally getting done. Other people started planning how they would like to make changes and the demand for materials and remodelers to do the bigger jobs skyrocketed in 2020.

“We saw the number of leads really double over 2019 leads last year,” Brandon Bailey, of Bailey Remodeling and Construction, said.

He said the home improvement boom has thankfully continued into 2021, and for many of their customers, expanding mask-free outdoor spaces was at the top of the list.

“The most single type of job was outdoor living spaces over the last 12 or 15 months,” he said.

Bailey showed us before photos of one St. Matthews home on Ridgeway Corner that had a small back patio. Now? It’s tripled in size, covered with an outdoor kitchen and fireplace that opens to a brick patio, showing off the homeowner’s garden.

“You’re limited often with the square footage inside your house, and you can do a lot with outside space,” Bailey said.

It’s Bailey’s list on the 2021 Tour of Remodeled Homes, a popular show that’s back on in Greater Louisville after being shut down in 2020.

“It always turns into business in some way, shape or form for us,” Bailey said.

The public will get a chance to see the impressive makeover of Ridgeway Corner. The primary bedroom got a new look and because they had several children in a modest home, the homeowners had Bailey re-configure their family spaces to something much more usable.

“Their kitchen was falling apart,” Bailey said, “literally drawer fronts were coming off and it was cramped, the appliances weren’t working, and they had a dining room that wasn’t getting used very much.”

Because many of us can relate to needed updates in our homes, and are curious to see how improvements can be made while being able to ask contractors about costs, hundreds of people come to the tour throughout Jefferson County every year.

This year, 10 homes with eight different remodelers are featured on the tour that runs Aug. 14 and Aug. 15. For Information and tickets can be found at https://www.tourofremodeledhomes.net/

