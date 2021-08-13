Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louisville’s popular Tour of Remodeled Homes is back in 2021

Contractors say the return of the event may be extra helpful to folks who have found themselves...
Contractors say the return of the event may be extra helpful to folks who have found themselves primarily working from home.(WAVE 3 News)
By Connie Leonard
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pandemic has led to many big Louisville events being canceled in 2020. But as vaccinations began this year, so did the plans for this year’s Tour of Remodeled Homes.

Contractors say the return of the event may be extra helpful to folks who have found themselves primarily working from home.

Working from home for some meant long overdue home improvement projects were finally getting done. Other people started planning how they would like to make changes and the demand for materials and remodelers to do the bigger jobs skyrocketed in 2020.

“We saw the number of leads really double over 2019 leads last year,” Brandon Bailey, of Bailey Remodeling and Construction, said.

He said the home improvement boom has thankfully continued into 2021, and for many of their customers, expanding mask-free outdoor spaces was at the top of the list.

“The most single type of job was outdoor living spaces over the last 12 or 15 months,” he said.

Bailey showed us before photos of one St. Matthews home on Ridgeway Corner that had a small back patio. Now? It’s tripled in size, covered with an outdoor kitchen and fireplace that opens to a brick patio, showing off the homeowner’s garden.

“You’re limited often with the square footage inside your house, and you can do a lot with outside space,” Bailey said.

It’s Bailey’s list on the 2021 Tour of Remodeled Homes, a popular show that’s back on in Greater Louisville after being shut down in 2020.

“It always turns into business in some way, shape or form for us,” Bailey said.

The public will get a chance to see the impressive makeover of Ridgeway Corner. The primary bedroom got a new look and because they had several children in a modest home, the homeowners had Bailey re-configure their family spaces to something much more usable.

“Their kitchen was falling apart,” Bailey said, “literally drawer fronts were coming off and it was cramped, the appliances weren’t working, and they had a dining room that wasn’t getting used very much.”

Because many of us can relate to needed updates in our homes, and are curious to see how improvements can be made while being able to ask contractors about costs, hundreds of people come to the tour throughout Jefferson County every year.

This year, 10 homes with eight different remodelers are featured on the tour that runs Aug. 14 and Aug. 15. For Information and tickets can be found at https://www.tourofremodeledhomes.net/

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Video clips of students arguing and yelling while punches are thrown at The Academy @ Shawnee...
Students brawl outside Academy @ Shawnee during first week of school
The crash was reported near the intersection of Kramers Lane and Cane Run Road around 7:25 a.m....
1 dead in southwest Louisville crash
The shooting was reported in the 8400 block of National Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
Man dies following shooting in south Louisville
The school year looks a little different as COVID protocols are in place to slow the spread of...
Fewer than 30 JCPS coronavirus cases confirmed after first day of school; 190 people in quarantine

Latest News

Dustin Frost, from Louisville, was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday near the 7100 block of...
UPDATE: Missing 25-year-old Louisville man located safe in West Point
James A. Sexton, Jr., 78, of Louisville, died Aug. 10, 2021 in boating accident on Lake...
James Sexton: Longtime educator killed in boating accident
Nathan Perdue’s 2-year-old son, Wyatt, has cystic fibrosis.
Father raffling off bourbon collection in hopes of prolonging son’s life
Brittany Junck, a Mankato, Minn., resident and expecting mother, demonstrates her jogging...
Behind the Forecast: Can the weather affect weight loss?