New Louisville Zoo director selected

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A new leader for the Louisville Zoo was announced Friday.

Dan Maloney was selected following a national search.

Maloney is coming to Louisville from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens where he served as the Deputy Zoo Director for Animal Care, Conservation and Wellness since 2010.

“I am thrilled to join the dedicated Louisville Zoo team, and to be part of Chief Vincent James’ exceptional Community Building portfolio,” Maloney said. “We will continue to further our community’s connections to nature and advancing conservation education throughout the Metro region. My top priorities are ensuring optimal animal care and welfare, delivering superior guest experiences, and providing a safe, inclusive space for our patrons. Accredited zoos and aquariums are essential centers for learning about wildlife and for sparking curiosity about animals from around the world. My wife Laura and I are so excited to make Louisville our new home.”

Maloney will start his new position in October.

