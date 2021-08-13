Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

New Louisville Zoo director selected

Dan Maloney
Dan Maloney(Mayor's Press Office)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A new leader for the Louisville Zoo was announced Friday.

Dan Maloney was selected following a national search.

Maloney is coming to Louisville from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens where he served as the Deputy Zoo Director for Animal Care, Conservation and Wellness since 2010.

“I am thrilled to join the dedicated Louisville Zoo team, and to be part of Chief Vincent James’ exceptional Community Building portfolio,” Maloney said. “We will continue to further our community’s connections to nature and advancing conservation education throughout the Metro region. My top priorities are ensuring optimal animal care and welfare, delivering superior guest experiences, and providing a safe, inclusive space for our patrons. Accredited zoos and aquariums are essential centers for learning about wildlife and for sparking curiosity about animals from around the world. My wife Laura and I are so excited to make Louisville our new home.”

Maloney will start his new position in October.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Video clips of students arguing and yelling while punches are thrown at The Academy @ Shawnee...
Students brawl outside Academy @ Shawnee during first week of school
The crash was reported near the intersection of Kramers Lane and Cane Run Road around 7:25 a.m....
1 dead in southwest Louisville crash
The shooting was reported in the 8400 block of National Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
Man dies following shooting in south Louisville
The school year looks a little different as COVID protocols are in place to slow the spread of...
Fewer than 30 JCPS coronavirus cases confirmed after first day of school; 190 people in quarantine

Latest News

James A. Sexton, Jr., 78, of Louisville, died Aug. 10, 2021 in boating accident on Lake...
James Sexton: Longtime educator killed in boating accident
Nathan Perdue’s 2-year-old son, Wyatt, has cystic fibrosis.
Father raffling off bourbon collection in hopes of prolonging son’s life
Brittany Junck, a Mankato, Minn., resident and expecting mother, demonstrates her jogging...
Behind the Forecast: Can the weather affect weight loss?
Rain chances increase Friday as a cold front moves into the area.
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Strong storms possible this afternoon and evening