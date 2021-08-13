Person accused of shooting motorcyclist arraigned on attempted murder charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of shooting another man on a motorcycle leaving him with life-altering injuries has make his first appearance before a judge.

William Emanual Smith, Jr., 29, of Louisville, is charged with attempted murder.

The shooting happened June 14 at Shasta Trail and Ilex Avenue.

Louisville Metro police say Smith and others shot the victim in the neck, chest, both arms and abdomen.

The wounds suffered by the victim may leave him paralyzed from the chest down.

Bond for Smith was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.