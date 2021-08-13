Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Person accused of shooting motorcyclist arraigned on attempted murder charges

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(WRDW)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of shooting another man on a motorcycle leaving him with life-altering injuries has make his first appearance before a judge.

William Emanual Smith, Jr., 29, of Louisville, is charged with attempted murder.

The shooting happened June 14 at Shasta Trail and Ilex Avenue.

Louisville Metro police say Smith and others shot the victim in the neck, chest, both arms and abdomen.

The wounds suffered by the victim may leave him paralyzed from the chest down.

Bond for Smith was set at $100,000.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Video clips of students arguing and yelling while punches are thrown at The Academy @ Shawnee...
Students brawl outside Academy @ Shawnee during first week of school
The crash was reported near the intersection of Kramers Lane and Cane Run Road around 7:25 a.m....
1 dead in southwest Louisville crash
The shooting was reported in the 8400 block of National Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
Man dies following shooting in south Louisville
The school year looks a little different as COVID protocols are in place to slow the spread of...
Fewer than 30 JCPS coronavirus cases confirmed after first day of school; 190 people in quarantine

Latest News

On Aug. 13, representatives from Kentucky Refugee Ministries picked up a large donation of...
Furniture donated to furnish homes of refugees
Ta'neasha Chappell was 23 years old when she died on July 16 at Schneck Medical Center in...
Ta’Neasha Chappell: New details emerge from former inmate at Jackson County Jail following woman’s death in custody
Dustin Frost, from Louisville, was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday near the 7100 block of...
UPDATE: Missing 25-year-old Louisville man last seen Tuesday located safe
Contractors say the return of the event may be extra helpful to folks who have found themselves...
Louisville’s popular Tour of Remodeled Homes is back in 2021