Police need help identifying man pulled from Ohio River near Jeffersonville

By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 51 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Investigators are trying to figure out the identity of a man whose body was found in the Ohio River.

Jeffersonville police alerted media on Friday afternoon that about 24 hours earlier, the department had received a call of a person spotted in the water near 1005 W. Riverside Drive. Jeffersonville Police and Fire departments responded, as did Clarksville police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s body was pulled from the river, and during an autopsy Friday morning, it was determined that there were no signs of trauma or foul play.

Investigators need help identifying the man, whom they said was Black, ranging between 5-feet-9 and 6-feet tall, and weighing approximately 200 pounds. The man had medium length hair. No approximate age was given.

A toxicology test is pending.

Anyone with information is urged to call 812-218-TIPS (8477).

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

