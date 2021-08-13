School mask mandate protests continue outside JCPS offices
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few protesters showed up outside VanHoose Education Center, continuing to protest the mask requirement in schools.
There were posts circulating on social media about a planned student sit-out on Friday to protest the masks mandates by JCPS and Gov. Andy Beshear.
JCPS attendance numbers for the third day of the 2021-22 school year have not been provided. It currently unknown if any sit-outs happened or how many students participated.
