School mask mandate protests continue outside JCPS offices

A small group gathered outside the VanHoose Education Center Aug/ 13, 2021 as part of...
A small group gathered outside the VanHoose Education Center Aug/ 13, 2021 as part of continuing protests of the mask mandate policies of the Jefferson County Public Schools and Gov. Andy Beshear.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few protesters showed up outside VanHoose Education Center, continuing to protest the mask requirement in schools.

There were posts circulating on social media about a planned student sit-out on Friday to protest the masks mandates by JCPS and Gov. Andy Beshear.

JCPS attendance numbers for the third day of the 2021-22 school year have not been provided. It currently unknown if any sit-outs happened or how many students participated.

