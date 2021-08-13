Students brawl outside Academy @ Shawnee during first week of school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Video clips of students arguing and yelling while punches are thrown at The Academy @ Shawnee appeared on an Instagram on Thursday.

One video shows a student standing over another student while punching the back of their head and pulling their hair. As the recording continues, you can hear other students chanting, escalating the situation.

Moments later, the attention shifts to another fight, feet away from the first one. A student is heard shouting, “Gotta go to the other one!”

With cars honking in the background, some students yell for the two students to get off each other. One student in the brawl then grabs harder onto the other student’s hair and continues punching. Trying to avoid the blows, the other student is seen struggling on the sidewalk.

On a second Instagram video, dozens of students are seen fighting on the back side of the school near the track. What appears to be school staff can be seen trying to mitigate the aggressive yelling, but the students outnumber them. Two students then end up on the ground, with one beating and punching the other one repeatedly.

The video ends with no indication of the fight ending.

Both videos have since been deleted from Instagram.

(Story continues below video)

According to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook, interventions and consequences in this video are possibly to be considered as ‘Level 3’:

“Level 3 behaviors represent acts against a person(s) or property that indirectly endanger the health or safety of others in the school. Examples of Level 3 behaviors could be, but are not limited to, fighting, harassment, or possession of drugs or alcohol. These behaviors may result in the short-term removal of the student from the school environment because of the severe nature of the behavior. Consequence options may include combinations of interventions and consequences. Staff should use consequences in a graduated fashion. Out-of-school suspensions should include a conference with the parent and student the morning the student returns to school at the end of the suspension.”

Depending on the discretion and interpretation, the brawl could also be considered a Level 4 offense:

“Level 4 behaviors represent acts against a person(s) or property that may directly or indirectly endanger the health or safety of others. Examples of Level 4 behaviors could be, but are not limited to, assault, possession of a dangerous instrument, or terroristic threatening. These behaviors always result in administrative action, possible notification of appropriate law enforcement authorities, and immediate removal of the student from school. The school will make a recommendation to the Office of Student Relations for an administrative hearing to determine next steps. In the case of Level 4 violations, consequence options at the school level are limited due to the seriousness of the violation and the direct or indirect endangerment to the health and safety of others.”

The JCPS spokesperson who confirmed the fights happened at the Academy @ Shawnee said the situation is being investigated. It is not clear if any of the students involved in the fights will face punishment.

