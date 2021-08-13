Ta’Neasha Chappell: New details emerge from former inmate at Jackson County Jail following woman’s death in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of Ta’Neasha Chappell, an inmate at Indiana’s Jackson County (Ind.) Jail is still a mystery.

One month after the 23-year-old’s death, other former inmates are now sharing their own stories, alleging that bad things happened to them at the jail, too.

“When I walked in that jail, it was chills that shot all through my body,” Ta’Neasha Chappell’s mother, Lavita McClain, told WAVE 3 News.

Chappell’s family said Ta’Neasha warned them something was going to happen to her in there when she would call from the jail.

“You’re supposed to be safe and come out alive,” Chappell’s sister, Ronesha Murrell, said.

Jackson County’s population is 44,000, according to the latest U.S. Census. That’s where Chappell landed after a multi-county car chase and a shoplifting charge.

“That’s what she would always say,” her mother recalled. “I did the crime. I gotta do the time.”

But her stay ended up costing her family a lifetime of pain.

“This could have happened to anybody,” McClain said.

Chappell died July 16, but her family still doesn’t know how. The autopsy and toxicology reports will take a few more weeks, their attorneys, Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker, said. But one thing the attorneys do believe is that she suffered at the jail for more than 12 hours.

“They brought her a bucket, which she threw up in it, but they didn’t see any blood in it, so she didn’t get to go to the hospital,” Doug Koun, a private investigator working for the attorneys, told WAVE 3 News.

Koun was an FBI agent for 22 years, and now operates his own private investigating business.

“I worked a few civil rights cases in my time as an FBI agent,” Koun said. “But I’ve never really seen first-hand something like this.”

Koun said witnesses saw Chappell struggling the night before her death, and was calling for help. The next morning, Koun said, Chappell was seen lying on the floor, almost naked and covered in her own waste.

“She’s been laying on the floor now for several hours,” he said witnesses told him.

The Jackson County Jail lists one nurse on staff, but it’s still unclear if he was on duty or on call at the time. The facility’s website lists a second nurse position that has been vacant since January.

The EMTs arrived at the jail just before 4 p.m. on the day Chappell died. According to the ambulance report, the jail’s guards told the EMTs that Chappell had started feeling ill that morning.

The EMTs noted Chappell’s lower lip, the right side of her chest and her eyes were yellow. Their records note that she also had swelling on her forehead. The report states she had no clothes on, adding that she would nod her head to respond and at one point told them her clothes felt like they were on fire. Chappell also indicated she was hurting and had to be turned on her side in the ambulance to alleviate her pain.

Murrell said Chappell feared for her life inside the jail during several phone calls.

The news of Chappell’s death struck Kari Spray, who spent several months at the Jackson County Jail for a domestic-related arrest before Chappell arrived to the facility.

“I don’t really talk about it because it brings back so many memories,” Spray, a former elementary school teacher, said. “Then I recall other things that, you know, I have intentionally tried to forget.”

Things like the bruises she said she got while being held down by jail staff during a seizure. Spray provided pictures of the bruises taken inside the jail.

“I had bruising on my legs, my thighs, my stomach,” she said.

Spray also shared documents filled out by the jail’s staff indicating she had blood in her stool. Another document said her body was covered in large sections of rashes.

WAVE 3 News also reviewed a number of grievances Spray filed during her stay at the jail. Those complaints included sewage in her cell, and being denied her medication.

She also said female sanitary products were rationed to three pads a week. Some of the girls, she said, resorted to using pages out of dictionaries or the bibles their families would send.

“It’s not something that you would expect to be happening this day and age in America,” Spray said.

The attorneys said more than 20 former inmates, most who don’t even know each other, have since corroborated many of the complaints, including the rationing of female hygiene products.

“I hope it’s not true,” Koun said. “I fear that it is.

“So when you hear it from maybe one, maybe two, perhaps people with a grudge, that are embellishing or what not, but when you hear it over and over and over again and it’s very consistent, it gives it a lot of credibility.”

So far, officials in Jackson County have said nothing. WAVE 3 News visited the jail and asked to speak with Sheriff Rick Meyer, or the jailer, but was turned away.

Numerous phone calls and messages to Meyer, who is in charge of the jail, have gone unreturned.

County Attorney Susan Beavers, who represents Jackson County in legal matters, hasn’t answered the phone. She told her receptionist to tell WAVE 3 News “No comment.” WAVE 3 News gave a response back, indicating a no comment wasn’t going to cut it, especially since WAVE 3 News has not yet received a single written acknowledgement to numerous open records requests in the seven-day timeframe allotted by Indiana state law.

Beavers then stated another attorney would soon be responding.

It’s the lack of answers that frustrates Chappell’s family even more.

“I have my thoughts all kinds of ways,” Chappell’s father, Donte Chappell, said. “I hurt so much, in so many ways. I be like, I can’t wait to know the truth.”

Indiana State Police leaders said they’re investigating Chappell’s death, but a spokesperson said that’s something they do any time an inmate dies in custody.

Murrell described her sister as a loving mother, who loved to dance and show up at her door at all hours. Murrell calls her voicemail just to listen to Chappell’s voice.

Her family has made one last promise to each other and to Chappell, that sooner or later, what really happened will come out.

“We don’t get those phone calls saying I love you, we don’t get those kisses, we don’t get those hugs. We don’t get that anymore,” McClain said. “She was loved, and this is not getting swept under the rug.”

Indian State Police said it could not comment further because of the pending investigation.

