Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing 25-year-old Louisville man last seen Tuesday located safe

Dustin Frost, from Louisville, was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday near the 7100 block of...
Dustin Frost, from Louisville, was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday near the 7100 block of Nathan Hale Way in southwest Louisville.(LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police canceled an “Operation Return Home” after a missing 25-year-old man last seen Tuesday morning has been found.

Dustin Frost, from Louisville, was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday near the 7100 block of Nathan Hale Way in southwest Louisville.

On Friday, LMPD’s missing persons’ unit said Frost had been found in the area of West Point, Kentucky.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Video clips of students arguing and yelling while punches are thrown at The Academy @ Shawnee...
Students brawl outside Academy @ Shawnee during first week of school
The crash was reported near the intersection of Kramers Lane and Cane Run Road around 7:25 a.m....
1 dead in southwest Louisville crash
The shooting was reported in the 8400 block of National Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
Man dies following shooting in south Louisville
The school year looks a little different as COVID protocols are in place to slow the spread of...
Fewer than 30 JCPS coronavirus cases confirmed after first day of school; 190 people in quarantine

Latest News

On Aug. 13, representatives from Kentucky Refugee Ministries picked up a large donation of...
Furniture donated to furnish homes of refugees
Handcuffs
Person accused of shooting motorcyclist arraigned on attempted murder charges
Contractors say the return of the event may be extra helpful to folks who have found themselves...
Louisville’s popular Tour of Remodeled Homes is back in 2021
James A. Sexton, Jr., 78, of Louisville, died Aug. 10, 2021 in boating accident on Lake...
James Sexton: Longtime educator killed in boating accident