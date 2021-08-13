UPDATE: Missing 25-year-old Louisville man last seen Tuesday located safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police canceled an “Operation Return Home” after a missing 25-year-old man last seen Tuesday morning has been found.

Dustin Frost, from Louisville, was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday near the 7100 block of Nathan Hale Way in southwest Louisville.

On Friday, LMPD’s missing persons’ unit said Frost had been found in the area of West Point, Kentucky.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

