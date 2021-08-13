Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Vaccinated Veteran says getting vaccinated, masking NOT an attack on freedom

Michael Bessette says wearing masks, social distancing, and getting vaccinated are NOT an...
Michael Bessette says wearing masks, social distancing, and getting vaccinated are NOT an attack on personal freedoms. He says it’s necessary to get us out of this current health crisis.(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green veteran who has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for over two weeks is speaking out about the disease and narratives of anti-masking, vaccines.

Michael Bessette says wearing masks, social distancing, and getting vaccinated are NOT an attack on personal freedoms. He says it’s necessary to get us out of this current health crisis.

WBKO got an update from Bessette on Friday about his current condition.

“I’ve got a cyst on my spinal cord from the MRSA and COVID. And I’ve got to get that operated on. So they basically said, we need you to stay here this weekend. So I’m here until I think they want to do surgery like maybe Monday or Tuesday,” said Bessette.

Michael Bessette is a Bowling Green veteran who has been battling COVID-19 for the past 2 weeks. He says wearing masks,...

Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Friday, August 13, 2021

“It’s not a republican or democrat thing. Everybody wants to say that, you know, we’re trying to take someone’s civil liberties because you’re asking for masks. The whole problem is, is that we’ve got a public health problem right now that we’re trying to solve,” said Bessette.

“And the only way we’re gonna solve it is with the social distancing, masking, and vaccines. And if you see before this current increase in COVID cases, we’ll use those three, and we had really good results. And now all sudden, we’re not using them,” said Bessette.

WBKO will continue to follow Michael’s recovery as he prepares for surgery next week.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video clips of students arguing and yelling while punches are thrown at The Academy @ Shawnee...
Students brawl outside Academy @ Shawnee during first week of school
James A. Sexton, Jr., 78, of Louisville, died Aug. 10, 2021 in boating accident on Lake...
James Sexton: Longtime educator killed in boating accident
Ta'neasha Chappell was 23 years old when she died on July 16 at Schneck Medical Center in...
Ta’Neasha Chappell: New details emerge from former inmate at Jackson County Jail following woman’s death in custody
Nathan Perdue’s 2-year-old son, Wyatt, has cystic fibrosis.
Father raffling off bourbon collection in hopes of prolonging son’s life
Investigators are trying to figure out the identity of a man whose body was found in the Ohio...
Police need help identifying man pulled from Ohio River near Jeffersonville

Latest News

Taco Bell is set to break ground on a brand-new, innovative concept restaurant in Minnesota...
Taco Bell of the Future: New 4-lane drive-thru concept restaurant opens next year
As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID continues to strike communities nationwide,...
More companies issuing COVID vaccine requirements
Reports of a shooting came in around 7:15 a.m. to the 9900 block of La Grange Road.
LMPD: Man shot and killed in Lyndon neighborhood
Officers were called to the intersection of Preston Highway and Antle Drive around 2:45 a.m. on...
Woman killed after hit and run south of Okolona
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, August 14, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, August 14, 2021