WATCH: Massive thunder cloud, visible for 50 miles, moves across Tri-State

A massive lightning cloud that moved across Greater Cincinnati Thursday night.
A massive lightning cloud that moved across Greater Cincinnati Thursday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
>> Friday is a First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A thunder cloud that moved across the Tri-State Thursday night was visible from one end of the region to the other.

Folks sent us astonishing pictures of the mammoth cloud formation from Cold Spring to Lebanon.

FOX19 meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer explains when a lone thunderstorm stands tall and the air around it is free of obstructions like haze and other clouds, lightning can be seen from many miles away.

Lightning can travel from the thunderstorm cloud to the ground (cloud-to-ground lightning), from the thunderstorm into the surrounding air (cloud-to-air lightning), from one cloud to another (cloud-to-cloud lightning) or, like this evening, stay within a single thunderstorm cloud (intra-cloud lightning).

It can be quite a show that is most frequently seen off in the distance in the Great Plains or from high in the mountains where in both locations visibility stretches far into the distance.

In the Cincinnati area occasionally we see a lone thunderstorm and a great light show like tonight.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

