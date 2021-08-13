WATCH: Massive thunder cloud, visible for 50 miles, moves across Tri-State

>> Friday is a First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A thunder cloud that moved across the Tri-State Thursday night was visible from one end of the region to the other.

Folks sent us astonishing pictures of the mammoth cloud formation from Cold Spring to Lebanon.

WOW.🌩 Have you seen this storm cloud moving across the region? 😳



(Thanks to Newtown resident Trisha Mulholland for sending!) pic.twitter.com/hJ9dZJGF8w — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) August 13, 2021

FOX19 meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer explains when a lone thunderstorm stands tall and the air around it is free of obstructions like haze and other clouds, lightning can be seen from many miles away.

Lightning can travel from the thunderstorm cloud to the ground (cloud-to-ground lightning), from the thunderstorm into the surrounding air (cloud-to-air lightning), from one cloud to another (cloud-to-cloud lightning) or, like this evening, stay within a single thunderstorm cloud (intra-cloud lightning).

It can be quite a show that is most frequently seen off in the distance in the Great Plains or from high in the mountains where in both locations visibility stretches far into the distance.

In the Cincinnati area occasionally we see a lone thunderstorm and a great light show like tonight.

