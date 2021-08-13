Support Local Businesses
Water main replacement to impact traffic in Louisville

Clouds glide over the Crescent Hill Reservoir and Gatehouse along Louisville's busy Frankfort Avenue corridor.
Clouds glide over the Crescent Hill Reservoir and Gatehouse along Louisville's busy Frankfort Avenue corridor. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 144-year-old water main needs to be replaced in Louisville.

The water main, which was installed in 1877, is located under the middle of Frankfort Avenue and will impact traffic, Louisville Water Company spokeswoman Kelley Dearing Smith said.

Critical water mains being repaired on Frankfort Avenue

Louisville Water Company provides details for the Frankfort Avenue Main Replacement Project Friday morning. Watch live on WAVE 3 News Now >>> wave3.com/news

Posted by WAVE 3 News on Friday, August 13, 2021

The $13 million project will replace the current 36-inch pipe with a 60-inch pipe, Smith said.

The project is expected to take one year and will be done in phases. The first phase will begin on Aug. 18 and will cause road closures on Frankfort Avenue between Stilz and Reservoir avenues.

Smith said 66 new trees will also be planted as a part of the project.

Detours will be updated by the Louisville Water Company on social media and online.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

