Bats manager picks up win #1800

It may not feel like spring, but the Louisville Bats are thinking about the start of their baseball season.(WAVE 3 News)
By Chris Robinson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Louisville Bats manager Pat Kelly officially joined the 1,800-win club with the Bats victory over the Nashville Sounds Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Kelly is now one of just four active managers in Minor League Baseball with 1,800+ career wins. He reached the milestone by defeating former Louisville skipper and current Sounds manager Rick Sweet, who is a member of the 1,800-win club himself.

Of the more than 200 current managers in Minor League Baseball (includes short-season leagues), only Kelly, Sweet, Tom Kotchman and Buddy Bailey have amassed 1,800 career MiLB victories.

Kelly, 65, has managed 18 different teams over his 30+ seasons in the Minors. He made his debut with Charleston in 1986 and has since served as skipper for Reno (1987), Wichita (1988-89), Las Vegas (1990), Rockford (1991), Indianapolis (1991-92), Chattanooga (1993-94, 2019), Harrisburg (1995-96), Ottawa (1997-98), Syracuse (1999-2000), Richmond (2003-05), Sarasota (2007), the Gulf Coast League Reds (2007-09), Lynchburg (2010), Billings (2011-13), Bakersfield (2014), Pensacola (2015-17) and Louisville (2018, 2021).

Kelly was named Manager of the Year in the Pioneer League with Billings in 2012. He has also managed overseas in various winter leagues during the Minor League offseason and won the Puerto Rican Winter League Manager of the Year award in both 2010 and 2016.

Including the 2021 season, Kelly has managed in more than 3,500 Minor League games. His distinguished career includes coaching several Hall of Famers and managing against each of his two sons, Casey (Gulf Coast League) and Chris (Florida State League), during the 2008 season.

