Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Bus crashes on NY Thruway; over 50 people taken to hospitals

A tour bus bound for Niagara Falls rolled over Saturday on the New York State Thruway in...
A tour bus bound for Niagara Falls rolled over Saturday on the New York State Thruway in central New York, sending more than 50 people to hospitals, state police and a hospital said.(New York State Police via Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A tour bus bound for Niagara Falls rolled over Saturday on the New York State Thruway in central New York, sending more than 50 people to hospitals, state police and a hospital said.

The full extent of the injuries wasn’t immediately clear, but state police called it a “serious injury” wreck. Some patients were taken for high-level trauma care.

The bus landed on its side in the grass along the highway’s westbound side near Weedsport, a village about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Syracuse. Some 57 people were aboard, state police said.

Photos tweeted by the police showed papers and other items strewn around the white bus as it rested on the road shoulder.

The bus was headed to Niagara Falls from the Fishkill area in the Hudson Valley and the passengers included children, said Auburn Community Hospital spokesperson Matthew Chadderdon.

Auburn received about 27 patients, including the driver, and was assessing their conditions, Chadderdon said. Three were transferred to Upstate University Hospital, the area’s top-level trauma center. The designation denotes a hospital specially equipped to handle injuries.

Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse received 25 patients in all, spokesperson Darryl Geddes said. He couldn’t immediately provide information on their conditions.

It wasn’t immediately clear what company or agency owned the bus, or what caused the crash.

The westbound lanes were closed for a time, but some later. reopened. The right lane was still shut down more than four hours later, and traffic was backed up for miles, the state police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video clips of students arguing and yelling while punches are thrown at The Academy @ Shawnee...
Students brawl outside Academy @ Shawnee during first week of school
James A. Sexton, Jr., 78, of Louisville, died Aug. 10, 2021 in boating accident on Lake...
James Sexton: Longtime educator killed in boating accident
Ta'neasha Chappell was 23 years old when she died on July 16 at Schneck Medical Center in...
Ta’Neasha Chappell: New details emerge from former inmate at Jackson County Jail following woman’s death in custody
Nathan Perdue’s 2-year-old son, Wyatt, has cystic fibrosis.
Father raffling off bourbon collection in hopes of prolonging son’s life
Investigators are trying to figure out the identity of a man whose body was found in the Ohio...
Police need help identifying man pulled from Ohio River near Jeffersonville

Latest News

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID continues to strike communities nationwide,...
More companies issuing COVID vaccine requirements
Bellarmine University starts the school year, with new COVID guidelines in place to help...
College students welcomed for in-person learning at Bellarmine University
Bellarmine University starts the school year, with new COVID guidelines in place to help...
College students welcomed for in-person learning at Bellarmine University
As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID continues to strike communities nationwide,...
More companies issuing COVID vaccine requirements