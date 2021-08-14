College students welcomed for in-person learning at Bellarmine University

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Around 600 new faces are being added to Bellarmine University’s rosters.

On Saturday, smiling faces and energy abound as students looked forward to getting back to in-person learning.

“I’m excited for live theater again,” Bellarmine student Seth Kelly said. “We had a great year last year, but it wasn’t the same without the audience and during a comedy it’s not the same if you can’t hear the laugh.”

Kelly is a senior at Bellarmine. The theatre major was one of many who volunteered to welcome in the incoming freshman class.

“We’re doing little low ropes, like team bonding exercises and then they’re going to sit through presentations learning about Bellarmine acronyms they don’t know,” Kelly said.

Like many other schools, this is the first time since last year where classes are full and energy is high. COVID protocols try and lend to a sense of normalcy.

“It’s seems like a glimpse of normalcy,” Bellarmine President Dr. Susan Donovan said. “I’m so excited to have our students and their parents back. We had half of our first-year students moving in yesterday, the other half today.”

In addition to extending student move in over two days, other guidelines are in place to hopefully slow the spread of the virus.

“We’re actually requiring the vaccine once it becomes approved by the FDA,” Donovan said.

In addition, masks must be worn inside school buildings except in dorm rooms, those who are not vaccinated will have to take part in routine testing. Vaccines will be available at the university for students and staff.

In total, the president says more than 90 percent of students have been vaccinated.

“Bellarmine did a great job last year of keeping everyone safe,” Kelly said. “We had low cases, I think this year will be just fine.”

School leaders added they will be monitoring cases. Anyone not feeling well should report it to school officials immediately.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.