Crowds flock to Louisville events despite rising COVID numbers

This weekend in Louisville, the St. Joe's Picnic kicked off and James Taylor performed for thousands of fans at the KFC Yum! Center.
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There have been hundreds of concert and event cancelations due to COVID over the last 18 months, but this weekend in Louisville, the St. Joe’s Picnic kicked off and James Taylor performed for thousands of fans at the KFC Yum! Center.

It’s all about the cakes at the yearly St. Joe’s Picnic, as the wheel spins, money is put down, and the anticipation of winning a sweet treat builds. Cake Booth Captain Rich Flaherty missed last year for the first time in 16 years.

“It’s great to be back out,” Flaherty said. “Wish we were having a full picnic instead of a mini picnic. The cake booth is as busy as it normally is.”

Out of an abundance of COVID caution, St. Joe’s split the fundraising picnic into a two-day evening event from 7 to 11 p.m.

Once the event started, Flaherty said guests didn’t seem concerned about the potential spread of COVID.

“Of course, there’s always that concern,” he said. “Nice thing is we’re outside, so that helps a bunch.”

Meanwhile, across Louisville, hundreds of people masked and unmasked walked into the KFC Yum! Center for the James Taylor concert. Friday evening marked Ann Crockett’s first time seeing the performer and said she had to wait a long time for this day.

“It’s wonderful it finally happened,” Crockett said. “We were supposed to be here two years ago. We were disappointed at first, but we’re happy to be here.”

A lot of the other concertgoers were happy to be out too as they masked up with smiles on their faces; all of which eased Dawn Moretz’s concerns.

“I feel like I’ve done my due diligence,” Moretz said. “I can finally have those opportunities back, and I hope those around me have the same respect for me as a concertgoer.”

