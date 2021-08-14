FORECAST: More downpours Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

TONIGHT: Rain ends this evening, isolated shower overnight

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms

NEXT WEEK: Tropical moisture brings increased rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and storms gradually fade this evening leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Another disturbance could bring a few showers near dawn. Lows will be in the 60s.

A cold front to our south and a disturbance aloft will create more scattered downpours on Sunday. Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the low 80s.

Mostly cloudy Sunday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

The cold front to the south will likely fizzle out, allowing for more of a tropical airmass with scattered storms on Monday. Highs will be held down in the low 80s.

Tropical moisture and the remnants of Fred will lead to increased rain chances next week. Highs through next will remain in the 80s.

