FORECAST: Showers for some this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cold front moves through today with some showers

Back into the 80s for the weekend

Sunday showers, especially in the morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front will continue its trek to the south today keeping the chance for scattered showers and storms, mainly south of Louisville. Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A few showers and storms possible this evening, but there will be an increasing shower chance early Sunday morning as a disturbance moves in from the south. Lows will be in the 60s.

After the scattered downpour chance Sunday morning we’ll watch for a few more isolated showers and storms mainly south of Louisville Sunday afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 80s on Sunday.

Mostly cloudy Sunday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Tropical moisture helps to increase rain chances again next week. Highs through most of next week look to sit in the 80s.

