LMPD K9 officers take home gold in K9 Olympics

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - K9 officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department showed their skills and brought home gold in a competition with other fellow K9s from across the country.

LMPD officers Maverick, Ripley, and Luna participated in the 2021 K9 Olympics, taking place at Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Indiana.

Police departments from Kentucky, Indiana, even as far as North Dakota and Florida brought their K9 officers to the kennels over the past week to participate in various challenges.

LMPD celebrated their win Saturday morning, taking first place overall in narcotics detection. The department posted pictures of the K9 officers and their partners, as well as their new awards.

Check out K9's Maverick, Ripley & Yuma! 2021 K9 Olympics, our participation made possible by Louisville Metro Police...

Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Saturday, August 14, 2021

In addition to the competition, courses were held for officers on proper utilization for police canines, instructed by the executive director of the National Criminal Enforcement Association.

