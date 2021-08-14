LMPD: Man shot and killed in Lyndon neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for suspects after one man was shot and killed in the Lyndon neighborhood Saturday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., officers were sent to reports of a shooting in the 9900 block of La Grange Road, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

Police found one man who had been shot at the location, and was pronounced dead at the scene, Mitchell confirmed.

No arrests have been made, and no other details were provided. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

