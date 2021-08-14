Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

More companies issuing COVID vaccine requirements

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID continues to strike communities nationwide,...
As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID continues to strike communities nationwide, companies are stepping up their vaccine requirements.(Creative Commons)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to strike communities nationwide, companies are stepping up their vaccine requirements, mandating that some or all employees get vaccinated or provide proof of vaccination.

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34 percent in the first week of August compared to the month before, according to jobs site Indeed.com

Positions posted on the site that require vaccination, but may not specify COVID-19, were up 90 percent over the same period.

Indeed Hiring Lab published an analysis showing the biggest increases in vaccine requirements were in the areas of software development, education, and marketing.

Even with the recent increases, the number of listings requiring vaccinations still represents a small portion of jobs on the site.

One of the country’s largest prescription drug manufacturers is requiring its U.S. based employees get vaccinated.  Eli Lilly, based out of Indianapolis, announced this week that the mandate will go into effect November 15 for all U.S. based employees, as well as those in Puerto Rico.

Medical and religious exemptions will be handled on a case-by-case basis.  In a statement, the company said their top priority is to protect their employees and to ensure the continuation of business.

Other companies like United Airlines, Facebook, Anthem, Netflix are implementing vaccine policies for some or all employees.

Locally, Norton Healthcare and Baptist Health are requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Churchill Downs also announced a new mandatory vaccination policy where all employees at corporate and TwinSpires headquarters will need to receive at least the first dose of a COVID vaccine by August 16.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video clips of students arguing and yelling while punches are thrown at The Academy @ Shawnee...
Students brawl outside Academy @ Shawnee during first week of school
James A. Sexton, Jr., 78, of Louisville, died Aug. 10, 2021 in boating accident on Lake...
James Sexton: Longtime educator killed in boating accident
Ta'neasha Chappell was 23 years old when she died on July 16 at Schneck Medical Center in...
Ta’Neasha Chappell: New details emerge from former inmate at Jackson County Jail following woman’s death in custody
Nathan Perdue’s 2-year-old son, Wyatt, has cystic fibrosis.
Father raffling off bourbon collection in hopes of prolonging son’s life
Investigators are trying to figure out the identity of a man whose body was found in the Ohio...
Police need help identifying man pulled from Ohio River near Jeffersonville

Latest News

The father, who did not want his daughter to wear a mask, allegedly attacked the male teacher...
Teacher hospitalized after parent attacks him over school mask policy
The transportation-wide mask mandate, which includes inside airports, remains in place through...
Delta variant slows air travel with infections surging across US
With hospitals overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases, ICU beds for children are at...
Dallas official warns no ICU beds left for children due to COVID surge
This weekend in Louisville, the St. Joe’s Picnic kicked off and James Taylor performed for...
Crowds flock to Louisville events despite rising COVID numbers