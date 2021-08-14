Police: Man dies in Shively double shooting

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died and another woman was taken to the hospital following a double shooting in Shively Saturday morning.

Sergeant Patrick Allen with the Shively Police Department confirmed the shooting, which happened around 9:20 a.m. Saturday on the 3300 block of Mildred Drive.

Officers arrived and found a man in his 30s who was dead at the scene. A female in her 70s was sent to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No other details were provided at this time. Shively PD continues their investigation at this time.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.