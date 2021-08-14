Support Local Businesses
Police: Man dies in Shively double shooting

The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Saturday on the 3300 block of Mildred Drive.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died and another woman was taken to the hospital following a double shooting in Shively Saturday morning.

Sergeant Patrick Allen with the Shively Police Department confirmed the shooting, which happened around 9:20 a.m. Saturday on the 3300 block of Mildred Drive.

Officers arrived and found a man in his 30s who was dead at the scene. A female in her 70s was sent to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No other details were provided at this time. Shively PD continues their investigation at this time.

