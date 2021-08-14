Woman killed after hit and run south of Okolona

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who hit and killed a woman on Preston Highway early Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the intersection of Preston Highway and Antle Drive around 2:45 a.m. on reports of a person down in the roadway.

Preliminary investigation revealed the driver was traveling northbound on Preston Highway and struck a woman who was heading east on the crosswalk on Antle Drive.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.

Police said the vehicle and driver fled from the scene. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

