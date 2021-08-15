24-year-old shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jaylen Davis, from Louisville.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to the call of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of South 15th Street and West Lee Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Davis, who had been shot multiple times.

Davis was sent to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries, police confirmed.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

