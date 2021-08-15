Support Local Businesses
Beat goes on for Lou City after win over FC Tulsa

By Mike Hartnett
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cameron Lancaster recorded a goal in each half as Louisville City FC defeated FC Tulsa, 2 -1 in front of 10,675 fans at Lynn Family Stadium.

The boys in purple are on a roll as they are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 contests.

“Unbelievable atmosphere,” said head coach Danny Cruz. “I know I feel like I’m saying it every week, but it really is. This is a special place. We’re happy about obviously getting three points.

“But it can’t go unsaid: It’s a late goal again. Unacceptable — spoke to the guys individually and collectively we know that, and we know as we keep progressing here toward the end of the season, we know it’s gonna be important that we make sure that these mistakes and these late goals fix.

“With that being said, it’s another three points at home against a good team and I’m proud of the group for that.”

Lancaster’s first goal came in the 10th minute as his shot was deflected into the net by the Tulsa goalkeeper.

Later in the 66th minute and after a wild scramble in the box, Lancaster was able to leg in his second goal which would prove to be the winning shot.

Next up for The City is a road match next Sunday night at OKC Energy.

