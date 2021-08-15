Boil water advisory issued for residents in Milton, Ky.

MILTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Trimble County residents serviced by the Milton, Kentucky Water and Sewer Department are under a boil water advisory, according to city officials.

A notice from the City of Milton states the precautionary boil water advisory is for customers who live on Mt. Carmel to 28 Rhea Drive on Highway 421 North due to a water main break.

Customers affected include residents of Mosser Road, Megan Lane, South Spillman, Richmond Road, Leatherbury Lane, Purvis Lane, Mitchell Road, Cedar Ridge Road, Fairview Ridge Road, Garriott Road, Robin Lane, Reynolds Way, Laura Lane, Ogden Mosley Road, Rhea Drive and any residents between those areas.

No contamination has been confirmed by city officials, but residents are recommended to bring water to a rolling boil and let it boil for three minutes, letting the water cool before drinking or using.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.