Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Boil water advisory issued for residents in Milton, Ky.

Residents serviced by the Milton, Kentucky Water and Sewer Department are under a boil water...
Residents serviced by the Milton, Kentucky Water and Sewer Department are under a boil water advisory, according to city officials.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Trimble County residents serviced by the Milton, Kentucky Water and Sewer Department are under a boil water advisory, according to city officials.

A notice from the City of Milton states the precautionary boil water advisory is for customers who live on Mt. Carmel to 28 Rhea Drive on Highway 421 North due to a water main break.

Customers affected include residents of Mosser Road, Megan Lane, South Spillman, Richmond Road, Leatherbury Lane, Purvis Lane, Mitchell Road, Cedar Ridge Road, Fairview Ridge Road, Garriott Road, Robin Lane, Reynolds Way, Laura Lane, Ogden Mosley Road, Rhea Drive and any residents between those areas.

No contamination has been confirmed by city officials, but residents are recommended to bring water to a rolling boil and let it boil for three minutes, letting the water cool before drinking or using.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a shooting came in around 7:15 a.m. to the 9900 block of La Grange Road.
LMPD: Man shot and killed in Lyndon neighborhood
The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Saturday on the 3300 block of Mildred Drive.
Police: Man dies in Shively double shooting
This weekend in Louisville, the St. Joe’s Picnic kicked off and James Taylor performed for...
Crowds flock to Louisville events despite rising COVID numbers
Ta'neasha Chappell was 23 years old when she died on July 16 at Schneck Medical Center in...
Ta’Neasha Chappell: New details emerge from former inmate at Jackson County Jail following woman’s death in custody
Medical professionals say not only are more children being admitted to the hospital because of...
Kentucky doctors share ‘alarming’ trend of COVID-19 among children

Latest News

250 participate in Derby City Trifecta
Competitors take part in Louisville triathlon as Ironman event backs out
Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run early Sunday morning that killed one...
Pedestrian killed in hit and run in Okolona neighborhood
The rate of new COVID hospitalizations among people in their 30s increased by nearly 300...
‘We are simply breaking’: Nurses overwhelmed as COVID cases trend upward
Paul Whitmore
Police: Extremely intoxicated driver runs over stop sign