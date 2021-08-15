Support Local Businesses
Competitors take part in Louisville triathlon as Ironman event backs out

250 participate in Derby City Trifecta
250 participate in Derby City Trifecta(Ken Baker)
By Ken Baker
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, hundreds of people looking for a challenge took part in a triathlon event in the city of Louisville.

Competitors gathered for the Derby City Trifecta, racing against others and some against themselves, all while friends and family cheered them on.

“I don’t do triathlons, we both do CrossFit, so we are fit,” onlooker Cassy Hobbs said. “But it did take a lot to get ready for this.”

Hobbs said she has watched as her husband put a lot of work in to compete in the triathlon along the Ohio River Sunday morning.

“Early morning lap swims and getting out on the bike every weekend,” Hobbs said.

He participated in the sprint distance, which includes a 750 meter swim, a 20 kilometer bike ride, and a 5 kilometer run.

A total of 250 people competed in the sprint distance or the longer Olympic distance.

This is the fifth year for the Derby Trifecta; a lot of folks took advantage of this event since Ironman Louisville will not happen this year. The event was canceled due to COVID in 2020 and did not return for 2021.

Connor Reichel won the sprint distance portion of the triathlon, and this isn’t his first time.

“I’ve won this race three years in the row since they started the sprint distance,” Reichel said.

Race organizers said this course is a the safest and fastest in the region. The course takes participants through downtown, into the Ohio River and down River Road on a bike ride.

“If it’s an elite crowd, they are racing each other,” race creator Mike Purvis said. “They are racing for money. We have everything from pros to first timers. There is an option for everyone.”

Everyone who participated picked up a shirt and medal, with top prizes including cash.

For more information on the Derby City Trifecta, click or tap here.

