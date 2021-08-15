Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Unsettled weather pattern this week

By Justin Logan
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TONIGHT: Scattered showers and mild
  • THIS WEEK: Tropical moisture brings increased rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows near 70 degrees in the city while areas away from town fall into the 60s.

The unsettled pattern continues on Monday. Tropical moisture will be streaming northward leading to scattered showers and storms. Clouds will hold temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Scattered showers are still possible Monday evening, but they become more isolated in the overnight. Temperatures drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast once again on Tuesday with locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs reach the low to mid 80s.

Tropical moisture and the remnants of Fred will lead to increased rain chances for the first half of the week. A cold front next Saturday brings another good chance for scattered downpours. Highs remain in the 80s for the week.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

