LMPD: Juvenile girl, adult man killed in southwest Louisville double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after two people were shot and killed in southwest Louisville Sunday evening.

MetroSafe dispatchers confirmed calls came in to the 13000 block of Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, on reports of a shooting around 5:27 p.m.

According to LMPD 3rd Division Major Micah Sheu, officers arrived and found an adult man and a juvenile female who had been shot at the location.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

“It’s a very difficult situation, especially when there’s juveniles involved,” Sheu said. “You know, a lot of us are parents, I’m a parent, it hits home really hard to see how many juveniles have been injured or even killed this year. It’s a very tragic thing to see and none of us want to have to go through this.”

LMPD is asking for anyone with any information to come forward. People who have information are asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

