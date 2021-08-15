Support Local Businesses
LMPD: Man shot and killed in Algonquin neighborhood

Police responded to the call of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of South...
Police responded to the call of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of South 15th Street and West Lee Street.(123RF)
By Dustin Vogt
Aug. 15, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to the call of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of South 15th Street and West Lee Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man, possibly in his 30s, who had been shot.

The man was sent to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries, police confirmed.

No other details were provided at this time. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

