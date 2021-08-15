Support Local Businesses
Officials identify man killed in hit-and-run in Okolona neighborhood

Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run early Sunday morning that killed one man in Okolona.(Credit: KALB)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 30-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Okolona has been identified.

Niyonzima Nsabimana, from Louisville, died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle on Fern Valley Road between Poplar Level Road and Fegenbush Lane, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed officers were called to the scene around 3:57 a.m. Sunday on reports of a pedestrian struck.

When police arrived, they located a man, later identified as Nsabimana, who had been struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Mitchell confirmed.

Police said the vehicle and driver fled the scene in an unknown direction. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

