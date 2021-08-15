Support Local Businesses
Pedestrian killed in hit and run in Okolona neighborhood

Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run early Sunday morning that killed one...
Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run early Sunday morning that killed one man in Okolona.(Credit: KALB)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run early Sunday morning that killed one man in Okolona.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed around 3:57 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of West Fern Valley Road, off of Preston Highway, on reports of a pedestrian struck.

When police arrived, they located a man who had been struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Mitchell confirmed.

Police said the vehicle and driver fled the scene in an unknown direction. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

