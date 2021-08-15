Support Local Businesses
Police: Extremely intoxicated driver runs over stop sign

Paul Whitmore
Paul Whitmore(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police said a driver who was too intoxicated to stand, was arrested after running over a stop sign.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. near the intersection of St. Joseph Avenue and Franklin Street.

Police were called by deputies to the scene. When they arrived, they said 65-year-old Paul Whitmore was sitting on the ground. 

Deputies told officers, when they arrived, Whitmore was trying to get into someone else’s car because he thought it was his.

Police said he had slurred speech and could not stand on his own. For his safety, police did not do field sobriety tests.

Officers said Whitmore told them he drank six beers, and a witness saw him run over a stop sign.

Whitmore was taken to the hospital for a blood draw, and then to jail.

