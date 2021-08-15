Police investigating double shooting in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after two people have been shot in southwest Louisville Sunday evening.

MetroSafe dispatchers confirmed calls came in to the 13700 block of Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, on reports of a shooting around 5:27 p.m.

Two victims have been confirmed by dispatchers at the moment. No other details have been provided at this time.

This story will be updated.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

