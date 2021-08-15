Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Rally at W.Va. Capitol supporting a choice for masks and vaccines

Rally for choice on masks and vaccines
Rally for choice on masks and vaccines
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than 50 people showed up to a rally at the West Virginia State Capitol steps wanting state and local leadership to know they believe masks and vaccines should be a personal choice.

“They are trying to control our children they are trying to co parent and I know what’s best for my child just as I am sure everyone else knows what is best for their children,” said parent Lisa Brammer. “Seeing my son who has asthma, it has gotten way worse since he has been forced in a mask. I mean it should be a parents choice and that is why I am here.”

Kanawha County Schools voted to make masks a choice for students in grades six through twelve but for students under sixth grade, masks are required.

“They are taking my choice away to manage my own daughters health and safety wearing a mask or not wearing a mask,” said Tiffany Steele.

It’s a choice Steele’s daughter Emma also wants for individual students and their families. She created a petition for her class.

“It’s school mask petition, I got everybody to sign but two which is okay. I’m okay with that because it is their choice,” said Emma. “Everybody fidgets with it in the middle of class and it is very distracting some people take it off and put it back on and switch masks.”

Emma hopes the signatures will help change the minds of Kanawha County School leaders.

Organizers including Lee Forbes said the rally is about being able to make their own health decisions and it is a representation of freedom.

“The biggest frustration is that we have to be here at all that our constitutional rights are being terribly trampled on the leadership is not taking that into account,” said Forbes.

Organizers hoped more supporters will come join them on the statehouse steps in the weeks to come.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a shooting came in around 7:15 a.m. to the 9900 block of La Grange Road.
LMPD: Man shot and killed in Lyndon neighborhood
The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Saturday on the 3300 block of Mildred Drive.
Police: Man dies in Shively double shooting
This weekend in Louisville, the St. Joe’s Picnic kicked off and James Taylor performed for...
Crowds flock to Louisville events despite rising COVID numbers
Ta'neasha Chappell was 23 years old when she died on July 16 at Schneck Medical Center in...
Ta’Neasha Chappell: New details emerge from former inmate at Jackson County Jail following woman’s death in custody
Medical professionals say not only are more children being admitted to the hospital because of...
Kentucky doctors share ‘alarming’ trend of COVID-19 among children

Latest News

250 participate in Derby City Trifecta
Competitors take part in Louisville triathlon as Ironman event backs out
Residents serviced by the Milton, Kentucky Water and Sewer Department are under a boil water...
Boil water advisory issued for residents in Milton, Ky.
Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run early Sunday morning that killed one...
Pedestrian killed in hit and run in Okolona neighborhood
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Middletown mom, boyfriend accused of killing her 6-year-old son return to court Monday