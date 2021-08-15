Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Schumer calls for federal crackdown on fake vaccine cards

FILE – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on the Senate floor on Wednesday, Aug. 11,...
FILE – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on the Senate floor on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.(Source: Senate TV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Senate’s top Democrat says federal law enforcement officials need to crack down on fake COVID-19 vaccination cards being sold online.

Sen. Chuck Schumer’s announcement Sunday comes after The Associated Press reported how people are cheating the system and buying counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards online, worrying officials at colleges and universities across the country that are requiring proof students received the vaccine to attend in-person classes.

Schumer is demanding U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the FBI team up with officials from the Department of Health and Human Services to launch a crackdown on the counterfeit cards and start a campaign to make clear that forging the cards could land people in federal prison.

He also wants the Justice Department to immediately prioritize cases involving fake vaccine cards and is pushing for Customs and Border Protection to work harder to find counterfeit cards being sent from overseas.

Federal agents have already seized thousands of fake vaccine cards this year. Customs and Border Protection officers working in Memphis seized another shipment earlier this week — sent from Shenzhen, China and headed to New Orleans — that contained dozens of fake cards, officials said.

The FBI had issued a joint statement with the Department of Health and Human Services in March urging people not to buy, create or sell fabricated vaccine cards. The unauthorized use of the seal of an official government agency is a federal crime that carries a possible fine and up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a shooting came in around 7:15 a.m. to the 9900 block of La Grange Road.
LMPD: Man shot and killed in Lyndon neighborhood
The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Saturday on the 3300 block of Mildred Drive.
Police: Man dies in Shively double shooting
This weekend in Louisville, the St. Joe’s Picnic kicked off and James Taylor performed for...
Crowds flock to Louisville events despite rising COVID numbers
Ta'neasha Chappell was 23 years old when she died on July 16 at Schneck Medical Center in...
Ta’Neasha Chappell: New details emerge from former inmate at Jackson County Jail following woman’s death in custody
Medical professionals say not only are more children being admitted to the hospital because of...
Kentucky doctors share ‘alarming’ trend of COVID-19 among children

Latest News

For 20 Louisville-area children in need, a surprise donation allowed them the opportunity for a...
Louisville children in need surprised with new beds
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban enter Kabul, await ‘peaceful transfer’ of power
The remnants of Fred returned to tropical storm status in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday as parts...
Fred strengthens to tropical storm as it heads to US coast
A cold front to our south and a disturbance aloft will create more scattered downpours today. ...
FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms today