9-year-old girl, man fatally shot in southwest Louisville identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A girl and man who were shot and killed in southwest Louisville have been identified.

Vernon Leslie Lee, 52, and Kaylee Lee, 9, were shot in the 13000 block of Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, around 5:27 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

According to LMPD 3rd Division Major Micah Sheu, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s a very difficult situation, especially when there’s juveniles involved,” Sheu said. “You know, a lot of us are parents, I’m a parent, it hits home really hard to see how many juveniles have been injured or even killed this year. It’s a very tragic thing to see and none of us want to have to go through this.”

Several neighbors, some who have lived in the area for decades, told WAVE 3 News this is the first time they have experienced a shooting in their neighborhood.

”It was, I don’t know, kind of just surreal,” neighbor Andrew Johnson said. “I felt really, really bad for everybody, because everybody was over screaming and crying. Like I said, the adults can put themselves in a situation, but I felt bad everybody screaming and crying for the little girl. I really, really, really did.”

Johnson said neighbors do not know how the shooting happened, but said he was heartbroken to learn a young girl had been killed.

“A child should never have to be in that situation,” Johnson said. “A nine-year-old shouldn’t have to worry, ‘Hey, I said something at school and I have to worry about going home and getting shot.’ A nine-year-old shouldn’t have to worry about that.”

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Police are asking for anyone with any information to come forward. People who have information are asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

