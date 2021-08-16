Support Local Businesses
Basketball Hoosiers get sweep in the Bahamas

(WNDU)
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana Hoosiers had an enjoyable stay at the Atlantis Resort i the Bahamas over the weekend. IU came away with a pair of exhibition victories over a Serbian pro team. On Friday, the Hoosiers defeated BC Mega 79-66, and followed up with a sweep, winning Sunday 64 to 53 over the Serbian team.

In Sunday’s game, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Teammate Race Thompson also notched a double double with his 10 points and 13 boards.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

