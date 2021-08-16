Support Local Businesses
Body of Louisville resident pulled from Ohio River, Jeffersonville Police investigating

Jeffersonville Police released more information on a body pulled from the Ohio River Thursday...
Jeffersonville Police released more information on a body pulled from the Ohio River Thursday afternoon.(KY3)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police released more information on a body pulled from the Ohio River Thursday afternoon.

Lieutenant Isaac Parker with JPD said the individual was first spotted in the water near 1005 Riverside Drive and reported to police around 2:04 p.m.

The individual, previously described by police as an undetermined-age man, was recovered with assistance of Jeffersonville Fire Department, Clarksville Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Parker said the man was found dead, and after an autopsy performed the next day, there was no apparent indication of trauma found. Cause of death, pending a toxicology report, is still undetermined, according to police.

Police said foul play is not suspected.

The man was confirmed as a Louisville resident, and family has been notified. No other information was provided.

Investigation is ongoing and the public is asked to contact Jeffersonville Police Detective Division at (812) 285-6535 or JPD’s anonymous tip line at (812) 218-TIPS (8477) with any information.

