FORECAST: Unsettled weather pattern this week

Get the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
Get the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: On a near-daily basis with pockets of heavier rain east of I-65
  • THIS WEEKEND: Another cold front moves in with more showers/t-storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s scattered showers and thunderstorms will largely fade away after sunset, leaving us with quite a few clouds and temperatures in the lower 70s by daybreak Tuesday.

After an isolated shower chance in the morning on Tuesday we’ll see scattered storms in the afternoon. Rain chances on Tuesday will be held down by sinking air overhead as we find ourselves west of the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in the Appalachians.

Any scattered storms on Tuesday afternoon will fade by sunset and beyond, leaving us with a small shower chance overnight and lows in the lower 70s once again.

Much like Tuesday, storm development on Wednesday will be held down by us being on the western side of what’s left of Tropical Storm Fred. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s in Louisville.

A cold front moves into the area on Saturday bringing another good chance for scattered storms. Behind that front we finally see some drier days, but the temperatures actually get hotter.

