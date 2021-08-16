FORECAST: Drizzly type of day ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: On a near-daily basis with pockets of heavier rain east of I-65

NEXT WEEKEND: Another cold front moves in with more showers/thunderstorms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of clouds for this Monday with pockets of light rain/drizzle mixed in with a few heavier pockets of rain at times. Temperatures will struggle to climb due to the cloud cover.

The heavier showers will ease to just pockets of drizzle into the overnight.

Slightly warmer on Tuesday and a bit more of a punch of energy for a few t-storms at times. They will remain mainly heavy rain producers. Scattered showers as a warm front approaches.

