Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/16

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Tropical air this week will keep the clouds around more than the blue skies. Especially for today.

We’ll need to watch the tropical downpours for intense rainfall rates at times but at least we should be able to keep them from growing into stronger t-storms as that would really ramp up the heavy rainfall rates. So the clouds help on taming that storyline a bit.

There will be some sun mixing in more and more in the days ahead so that could of course change things up. Something we’ll be monitoring.

Rainfall totals are going to HIGHLY vary in these setup from nothing to several inches. That is going to lead to some headaches for us this week. But we will be on it!

Another cold front does move down Saturday to increase the t-storm chance to a more widespread issue.

