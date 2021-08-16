IU ranked #17 in preseason AP Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time since 1969, Indiana is ranked in the Associated Press preseason college football poll.

The Hoosiers kickoff the season #17.

They open at #18 Iowa on Saturday, September 4.

Here is the top 25, with first place votes in parentheses.

1. Alabama (47) 0-0 1548 1

2. Oklahoma (6) 0-0 1462 6

3. Clemson (6) 0-0 1447 3

4. Ohio St. (1) 0-0 1393 2

5. Georgia (3) 0-0 1364 7

6. Texas A&M 0-0 1223 4

7. Iowa St. 0-0 1160 9

8. Cincinnati 0-0 1014 8

9. Notre Dame 0-0 1009 5

10. North Carolina 0-0 999 18

11. Oregon 0-0 968 -

12. Wisconsin 0-0 743 -

13. Florida 0-0 728 13

14. Miami 0-0 663 22

15. Southern Cal 0-0 660 21

16. LSU 0-0 631 -

17. Indiana 0-0 549 12

18. Iowa 0-0 513 16

19. Penn St. 0-0 456 -

20. Washington 0-0 449 -

21. Texas 0-0 350 19

22. Coastal Carolina 0-0 232 14

23. Louisiana-Lafayette 0-0 208 15

24. Utah 0-0 176 -

25. Arizona St. 0-0 125 -

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 107, Mississippi 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, NC State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Nevada 7, Boise St. 7, Ball St. 6, BYU 6, UCF 5, Houston 5, Boston College 5, West Virginia 3, UCLA 2, Army 2, UAB 2.

